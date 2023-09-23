Beale praises Rangers youngster Rice - gossip

Manager Michael Beale is eager to see 16-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice make an impact at Rangers. (The Herald)

Rangers are assessing loan options for 20-year-old winger Ross McCausland. (Daily Record)

Victory for Rangers over Real Betis in Thursday's Europa League match boosted the Scottish co-efficient and the country's hopes of retaining a top 10 place and automatic Champions League group stage place. (Football Scotland)

Fenerbahce head coach İsmail Kartal insists former Rangers winger Ryan Kent remains integral to his plans despite hardly using him since his arrival from Ibrox. (The National)

