Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is the fourth manager in Premier League history to see his side score at least twice in each of his first six games in the competition, along with Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City).

Arsenal and Tottenham both remain unbeaten at least six games into a top-flight campaign for only the second time in the Premier League, after 2004-05.

Son Heung-min has since contributed six goals and two assists in his last eight games against Arsenal. Son became the first Spurs player to score a brace away at Arsenal since John Hendry in a Premier League match in May 1993.

Tottenham have earned eight points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, the second-most of any side behind Liverpool (9).