Captain Jordan Henderson is confident there is enough quality in Liverpool's squad to turn their season around.

When asked what the reason is behind mixed results for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, Henderson told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "We are going through a rough moment. The levels we are capable of we have not been reaching.

"There can be a lot of different reasons for that. But to me, sitting here making excuses is not the right thing and won’t change anything.

"Ultimately, we know what we have to do and that is just to work as hard as possible every single day in training and give absolutely everything every time we play. If we do that, I’m sure confidence and momentum will change and we’ll end up picking up better results and playing to the level we’re capable of."

O﻿n whether he is worried by this season's form, the said: "No, because I know how good this team is and I know how much quality we have.

"You are always going to go through tough periods as a team and as an individual. The most important thing is how you deal with that and come back from that.

“This is just another bump in the road. We need to respond with the games coming up and then we have the break. When we come back, we need to be raring to go. I’m still very confident, with this team, that we can turn things around. We just keep our heads down, keep working hard and try to put things right.

"Hopefully by the end of the season we can look back and say we reacted in the right way."