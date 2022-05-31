Wolves must be 'realistic' on Neves future

Technical director Scott Sellars says Wolves want Ruben Neves to stay, but added the club must be "realistic" when it comes to discussing his future.

The 25-year-old Portugal midfielder's Molineux deal expires in 2024 and he has been linked with a number of clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester United.

When asked what the strategy is on Neves, Sellars told Wolves' official website, external: "Ruben’s a top player. He's been fantastic this season and I think showed again his quality. Also, I think he showed how happy he is here.

"The ideal situation is we want him to stay, and I’ve spoken to him about it. But I’m also realistic.

"When you’ve got an outstanding player, the top clubs are going to come and try to see what the situation is.

"It will be discussed, and what’s right for the club, and will certainly be something we’ll look at."