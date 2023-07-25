European Cup final goal 'a fairytale for Trevor' - Clark

Ex-Nottingham Forest defender and manager Frank Clark offered his memories of Trevor Francis on East Midlands Today: "It's such a shock when any of your contemporaries pass away like this and Trevor was one of the youngest members in that team.

"He wore the burden of his price tag very lightly. I don't think he any of us knew him really well but not in a standoffish way. He just kept himself to himself but was always very friendly and obviously a terrific player."

On the goal in the 1979 European Cup final: "It was not just the skill to score it but also the energy to get in there. He told me afterwards he was scared that if he didn't get there, Cloughy would give him a right telling off!

"That was a fairytale for Trevor - and for the rest of us really."