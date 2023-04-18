Leeds United boss Javi Gracia speaking to BBC Sport: "It's hard to accept the game, the result as well. We lost the composure during the game. We tried in the beginning and maybe the first goal opened the game - and maybe coming from a handball - but, after this, nothing to say. We have to improve for the next game because we need it."

Defensive frailties an issue? "Yes, of course. It is something we need to work on and try to improve. It is something we didn't do in the previous games and now we are in the most important part of the season. We have to be more solid and defend better."

What went wrong? "We are playing against a very good team. They played much better, they deserved the result. We tried but it was impossible to do it better.

"The only message is try to play better next game, try to get a better result. This way, they [the fans] will be with us for the next game. There is only one way: try to work hard and try to improve."