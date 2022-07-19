Leo Ostigard has made a permanent move to Napoli, subject to international clearance.

The Norway defender signed for Brighton in 2018 and scored twice in 13 appearances for the under-23 side.

After loan spells with St Pauli, Stoke and Coventry, Ostigard spent the second half of last season with Genoa, prompting the interest from Napoli.

Seagulls technical director David Weir said: "Leo's had really successful loan spells in Germany, Italy and here in the UK in the Championship with Coventry City and Stoke City, so it was no surprise he attracted such interest from a top Italian club like Napoli.

"He is also keen to play regular senior football and establish himself as a permanent player. That was not something we were able to guarantee for Leo, so the transfer is good for both clubs and the player."