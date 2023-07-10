Dutch football expert Michael Statham has backed "exciting" new Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen to be a success in the Premier League.

The Netherlands Under-21 keeper has joined the Seagulls from Belgian side Anderlecht for £16.3m on a five-year contract.

"Brighton have gone for player that is young, exciting, who's got potential," Staham told BBC Radio Sussex.

"He's going from Belgium, where he's played one good season, to the Premier League - I suspect to be first choice goalkeeper for Brighton, he's that good.

"What strikes me about him is he is so confident for his age, playing at the level he has done. He's so confident with his feet, not to mention his shot-stopping.

"He's come into the attention of Dutch national team followers whilst playing in Belgium, that's how exciting he is."

Comparisons have been drawn with the signing of fellow Dutchman Joel Veltman who has become a mainstay in the Brighton team since arriving from Ajax in 2020.

"What helped Veltman is having a number of years at that level (The Eredivisie), competing in Europe, to make that transition to the Premier League," Statham added.

"Verbrugge doesn't have that but that's the potential he has. I think his limit is higher than what Veltman can do.

"If you're comparing players here - this is someone who's only had one year and has been picked out and told 'actually you can do this now' and come over and potentially do that in England."

