Manchester United could use Tottenham's interest in English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, to persuade Spurs to sell England striker Harry Kane, 29. (ESPN), external

Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, who is a £105m target for Manchester United, has suggested he is open to a move this summer. (L'Equipe, via Mail), external

Several clubs have shown interest in signing English left-back Brandon Williams, 22, from Manchester United. (Football Insider), external

Manchester United are set to sign Watford's English left-back Harry Amass and beat Chelsea to the 16-year-old's signature. (Evening Standard), external

