Simon Stone, BBC Sport, Washington

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is happy manager Mikel Arteta has a selection headache as the club get ready to begin the quest for silverware.

In the last 12 months, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and now Kai Havertz have joined the Gunners to provide Arteta with additional attacking firepower.

As Arsenal have also spent £130m on England midfielder Declan Rice and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, they do appear to have the strength in depth they have lacked for so long.

Martinelli scored in last night's 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars after recovering from an ankle injury that ended last season early for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

He accepts the recruitment will make it harder to get a starting spot but believes it has to be seen as a positive.

"It’s easy to play when you have so many players like that," he said.

"I don't know where I am going to play. You have to ask the manager.

"But it’s a nice headache that he’s going to have and it’s important for the team."