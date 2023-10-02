Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the controversy following their wrongly disallowed goal at Tottenham:

"I'm still a bit gutted with what happened and how it happened. Take nothing away from Tottenham, they've got a smashing manager, a great team and they're doing really well, but in the context of where football is, it's more than shocking, to be quite honest.

"You should be able to trust it [VAR] because it's hard to referee a game. It's there to help the officials, not to hinder them and make things even worse."