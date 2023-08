How does it feel to be playing in Europe again, Aston Villa fans?

As Unai Emery guides the club into their first continental competition since 2010, what does it mean to be back?

Two play-off matches against Hiberenian stand between Villa and the Europa Conference League group stages, but are you confident you can overcome the Scottish side?

If so, how far can Emery take the club in the competition?

Have your say here