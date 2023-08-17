Pep Guardiola after Manchester City beat Sevilla on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup: "I would say of course we are not in the best, best moment but knowing the players and the mentality of the backroom staff, I had a feeling that we will try.

"We are really pleased to have already one title in this season. I am really pleased for the club - this title we didn't have and now we have it. A tight game like this happened in the [Champions League] final against Inter. We also lost a tight game in the last minute against Arsenal [in the Community Shield]. Football in these stages, in that moment, is a coin [flip].

"Now it is just one thing to finish full circle and have all the titles this club can have. It's happening in December, when we go to Saudi Arabia to play the [Club] World Cup."

On City playing Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League: "Tomorrow will be even more happier than today. Recover as much as possible, not one drop of alcohol. Thank you so much to the Premier League for letting us play on Saturday and not on Sunday and Monday."

On Cole Palmer's future: "He played really, really good and made a fantastic goal. The opinion I had when I arrived was that he wanted to leave but now I don't know what's going to happen. He's going to stay or going to sell, but I think a loan is not going to happen."