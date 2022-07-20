Rangers on a roll with 2022 transfers

Calvin Bassey's £19.6m move to Ajax means Rangers have broken their transfer record twice this year.

The deal for the Nigeria defender eclipses the £11.5m Everton paid for Nathan Patterson in January.

The Ibrox club also said farewell to Joe Aribo this month, with Southampton forking out an initial £6m, placing the midfielder eighth on the club's list of highest sales.

Those three big windfalls come a decade after the last significant outgoing; Nikica Jelavic.

Bassey's switch to Amsterdam knocks manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst down to fourth place after his £8.5m move to Arsenal back in 2001.