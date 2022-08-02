Newcastle strongly believe James Maddison wants to join the club but journalist Luke Edwards thinks the midfielder might be working towards a new deal with Leicester City.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "They have made a second bid approaching £50m and Leicester have responded by saying we want £60m.

"Whether they are going to get £60m I don’t know and where this ends up I’m slightly ponderous to give a verdict. I do have a suspicion that Maddison might be after a new contract from Leicester and the best way to get a new contract is to have interest from another club.

"Newcastle genuinely believe that the player wants to join them, that’s hence why the second bid has gone in today. I think Leicester are perfectly entitled to demand £60m but we are entering the final month of the transfer window which is why we are here and which is why this is so exciting.

"There is however a rumour that Leicester might be interested in Martin Dubravka which might add another layer to this story.

"Newcastle are going to spend pretty much all the money they have left on James Maddison if they are going to get him. We are in that official kind of poker game with who is going to blink first in this transfer story."

