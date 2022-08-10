Forest v West Ham: Head-to-head record

Nottingham Forest v West Ham - eight Premier League Games - Forest 1 win, 5 goals, 2 clean sheets; West Ham 4 wins, 10 goals and 3 clean sheets

  • This is the first meeting between Nottingham Forest and West Ham in any competition since January 2014, when Forest won 5-0 in an FA Cup tie.

  • West Ham have won 10 of their past 14 Premier League games against promoted sides.

  • Forest (five) and West Ham (six) had the fewest shots of any side in last weekend's opening round of Premier League matches.

  • Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard was involved in 13 goals in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham in 2021 (nine goals, four assists).