Abada missing his 'big bro' Bitton

Nit Bitton may be gone from Celtic, but he'll never be forgotten by compatriot Liel Abada after the pair struck up a bromance that helped the winger soar in his debut season in Scotland.

Midfielder Bitton ended his nine-year stay this summer with a move home to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Fellow Israel international Abada, 20, admits he misses his "big brother", adding to Celtic TV: "I could speak with him about everything.

"He helped me a lot last season with everything and now we speak a lot also on FaceTime. I wish him and his family all the best. I really love him and I miss him."

After notching 15 goals for Ange Postecoglou’s title-winning side last season, Abada is determined to kick on.

"I always learn from training to training and game to game," he added. "Hopefully this season I will learn more and improve more.”