Van Bronckhorst 'has made real impact' - McInnes

Derek McInnes has been impressed by the managerial career of former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the duo prepare to lock horns at Ibrox.

McInnes takes his Kilmarnock side to Govan in Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash.

He and former Netherlands international Van Bronckhorst played together under Dick Advocaat, lining up alongside each other in midfield in the 1999 Scottish Cup final win over Celtic.

"There are probably some boys you think are definitely going to be managers and some obviously grow into it later on in their careers," said McInnes, who turned down an offer to manage Rangers in 2017.

"He was just a young boy really when he came. But very thoughtful, very professional and a very good player. A popular team-mate as well.

"I have watched from a distance his managerial career in Holland and it was great that he got the opportunity. It is obviously a club he was well associated with and he has already made a real impact in a short space of time."

Having led Rangers to the Europa League final last season, the Dutchman is facing a major hurdle in his Ibrox career after a 2-0 defeat to Union Saint Gilloise in their opening hampions League qualifier.

But McInnes does not believe Tuesday's defeat in Belgium will impact the league fixture.

"The result the other night can happen but Rangers are clearly a team full of good individuals and a very good manager," he added.

"Normally Rangers teams don't lose too many on the bounce so we expect a tough game regardless of whether they had won, lost or drawn the other night."