Crystal Palace academy coach's Paddy McCarthy and Darren Powell will take charge of the team against Arsenal on Sunday.

Palace go into the game against the league leaders without a permanent manager in place following the sacking of Patrick Vieira on Friday.

McCarthy, who manages the under 21s, is a former captain having signed for the Eagles in 2008 before joining the academy in 2016 after his retirement.

Powell, who is also a former player at the club and was part of the Palace side promoted to the Premier League in 2004, joined the coaching set up at the club in 2015.

Palace go into the game on Sunday sitting 12 in the table, three points above Bournemouth in the relegation zone but having played a game more.

