'We don't believe the job is done' - PAOK boss

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland in Thessaloniki

PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu is adamant his side’s Tynecastle win won’t lull them into a false sense of security.

The Greeks take a 2-1 lead over Hearts into the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

“I don’t believe our team thinks the job is almost done,” said Lucescu.

“Everyone in our team has a huge determination and will to qualify and have a nice experience going forward.

“I am confident we will give everything on the pitch. We know Hearts’ style.

“I must be worried before a game of qualification like this. You must be well prepared, mentally strong and concentrated to be able to react, to read situations quickly and adapt to them.

“It’s football and I know anything can happen in a game like this.

“But we are in a good period, we have improved from our first competitive game, we have grown mentally and we show a lot of determination and concentration to take victories.”