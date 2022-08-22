We asked you for your views following Arsenal's comprehensive 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Les: The start to this season could hardly be better. Ultimately, it shows that good preparation and patience will always be key to building something that lasts. Well done, Arsenal.

Qasim: Absolutely brilliant what I’ve seen so far! The control, the game awareness, pinning down the teams. Our young lads are looking tasty. Yes, there will be ugly draws and painful defeats along the way, but if they keep the belief and keep performing near to how they have in the first three games they’ve played they will definitely be on top!

Elliot: Arsenal have a lot of potential this season. I think that with Gabriel Jesus getting assists as well as goals, we are real contenders for the Champions League!

Morgan: Really positive game from Arsenal. We showed how controlling we can be in possession with Partey and Zinchenko. Things are looking a whole lot better this season.

Garry: I know it's only Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth that we have beaten. Nine goals scored and two against shows our defence has improved so much. Strikers and midfield scoring. Not relying on one player this season. Loving our start. Our tests will come but going to enjoy this start.