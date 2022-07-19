Kalidou Koulibaly says personal approaches from Jorginho and Thomas Tuchel were key in him moving to Stamford Bridge from Napoli.

The 31-year-old has ended eight years with the Serie A club to join the Blues, where he will join former Napoli team-mate Jorginho.

He said he told Jorginho he would sign for Chelsea with "pleasure" when the pair discussed the prospect.

Koulibaly, who has signed a four-year deal, told Chelsea's website: "After eight years I think it was the right time to take a new challenge. When Chelsea came I didn't hesitate. Chelsea came for me in 2016 but we didn't make it. So when they came back in 2022, my choice was already done.

"It is a talented team with a lot of young players and some experienced players, a nice mix I think. I want to give emotion to the supporters, to everybody. I want to show I will work for the team and everybody to win something.

"I think the right moment is now. I have to show everybody I am the player they think."

Koulibaly also revealed he was encouraged after speaking to Tuchel on the phone, adding: "The coach spoke with me and told me what he wants from me. I have to give him what he wants. I will try to give stability to the young players.

"He was a really important detail for me. He called me and said he wanted me. I was really happy. I know he is a good man, a very good trainer so I am looking forward to start working with him."