'We haven't spoken this week... we're competitive animals & want to win'

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has put his friendship with Derek McInnes on hold this week as he prepares for a reunion he's had circled in the calendar.

Docherty served as McInnes' assistant for a decade and a half at four different clubs before parting ways in the summer when the 52-year-old took his first job as a manager at Dens Park.

They will be in opposing dugouts for the first time on Saturday when McInnes brings his Kilmarnock side to Dens Park.

"I'm very much looking forward to it. I looked when the fixtures came out and saw we’d be playing them at this stage," said Docherty.

"He's a close friend, we worked for 15 years together and it's good memories. We had a lot of success, won a League Cup [with Aberdeen], two leagues [with St Johnstone and Kilmarnock] and when you work with someone for that long you develop a real close relationship.

"It’ll be different. I know Derek’s personality, he knows mine. Yeah I keep in touch with him. When you work with somebody for 15 years you become close and your families become close as well.

"We keep in contact but certainly haven’t been speaking this week because there’s a match coming up and both being competitive animals, we want to win it. We’ll be competitive for this match and then we’ll be friends again."

While Docherty knows McInnes' methods inside out, he reckons it won't be any help in plotting how to beat Killie.

“I know Derek and it’ll be full focus on his team," he added. "We'll be trying to make sure – as we do with every opponent – we analyse their strengths and weaknesses and see how we can get the better of them. He’ll be doing the same with our team."