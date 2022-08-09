New Everton signing Amadou Onana says he has picked the number eight shirt because of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Belgium midfielder Onana, 20, has joined the Toffees for £33m from Lille.

The late Bryant wore the number eight for the LA Lakers.

"I think I can play every position in centre midfield, whether that’s as a holding midfielder or a box-to-box as a number eight," Onana told Everton TV.

"I chose the number eight shirt because I am a big fan of Kobe Bryant. His work ethic and the way he was inspired me so I’m happy to have that number at Everton.

"I’m just excited to be on the pitch and show what I can do and help the team as much as I can."

Onana played 40 times for Lille last season after joining from German side Hamburg.

“Blue is my favourite colour, too," he added. "I am going to give everything for the club and our supporters."