C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

My man-of-the-match against Fulham? No one. Not one single player deserved it.

The only satisfying thing about this game was watching chairman Top sat at Craven Cottage having to suffer it as well, but then again it's on his watch we have sunk this low.

While Top stuck by Brendan Rodgers, the team was careering out of control and towards the edge of the cliff. Now we are hanging off it.

Tottenham gave their fans a refund for their performance at Newcastle. Might I suggest Top refunds the full cost of all the season tickets fans bought, because that is how long we have been bad - no - make that dreadful.

Not fit to wear the shirt, embarrassing, ashamed, awful... those are just the words I can repeat that fans used to describe this debacle.

I think the men's squad should watch a video of the women's team, who may have lost to Arsenal, but each and every one of them showed more fight in that game than any of the men on the pitch at Fulham.

What do players who are leaving or who are out of contract have to play for? Apparently nothing - and it shows.