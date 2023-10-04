Manchester United suffered yet another loss at Old Trafford as they were beaten by Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday - the Turkish side's first victory on English soil.

We asked what you made of their performance. Here are some of your thoughts:

Graham: It was a poor performance defensively, to be honest. Nice attacks and two great goals from new signing Rasmus Hojlund, but the midfield was overrun at times. Too many like-for-like players in midfield who, for some reason, cannot gel. They are all trying to play the same role and leaving holes for teams to exploit. A few more sessions on the training pitch wouldn't do any harm.

Keesi: I hope Erik ten Hag finds a better defensive and midfield combination to get results. Take Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount out of the starting XI, since he could not buy centre-backs, and put Scott McTominay as number four. He needs to find the right combinations and team relations to improve morale within the team. Also, take Sofyan Amrabat out of left-back and move to central midfield.

Joseph: United's problems are beyond what we see on the pitch. A player deliberately refusing to apologise to a manager (Jadon Sancho). There is no teamwork - the side currently relies on individual brilliance. Very few clubs in modern football can consistently get results by relying on individual brilliance of players. Work on the dressing room, Erik.

Roy: It was to be expected. Same players, same format, same performance, and same result. The best United have played this season was last week against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, but did that team get another chance?

