Tom English, BBC Scotland in Marseille

Richie Gray says Scotland only have themselves to blame after losing their opening game of the World Cup to the Springboks.

The second row was left frustrated at Scotland's errors with the ball and at the lineout, especially after the break.

“We lost that game in the 10 or 15 minutes after half-time,” said the veteran lock.

“We spoke about it in the changing room, we knew we’d have to go up a gear because they were going to come out firing, but we didn’t react well enough, it’s as simple as that.

“I don’t think we had so much pressure from the Springboks [in the lineout], it was all to do with ourselves.

“There were a few calling issues, a few miscommunications and a few issues with our drill, which is really disappointing because there wasn’t too much pressure coming from the opposite side. That’s all on us. We just have to get better.

“We put ourselves in a very good position at half-time but we didn’t react well enough coming out after half-time. We need to go out and win three games now.”

Scotland face Tonga in a fortnight’s time, then take on Romania before an enormous Test against Ireland in Paris to finish the pool stage.