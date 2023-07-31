Marco Silva was dismayed by his side's first-half performance against Chelsea on Sunday as they slumped to a defeat.

The Fulham boss labelled it their "worst half of the tournament", as they finished their Premier League Summer Series campaign with back-to-back 2-0 losses against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

"It was not at our normal standards," he said. "Not just because we conceded two sloppy goals but the way we started our offensive organisation and attacks was not clear.

"We did not control the ball like we normally do and we completely lost control of the game."

Fulham fans were given a first look at new signings Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez during a "better" second half and Silva was pleased to give them a run-out.

"It was the first 45 minutes [for Bassey] and I told him I didn't expect brilliant things," added Silva. "Off the ball, he's a strong lad. It's just a matter of time for him to understand our principles and ideas on and off the ball.

"Raul is more experienced and you can see how is going to help the team.

"He made an impact that I wanted to see, linking our game, holding the ball and some good movements inside the box."