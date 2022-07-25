We asked what you think of Aston Villa's new "timeless club blue" away shirt.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Phillip: Not the best away kit we have ever had. However, if we finish high in the league it doesn't matter what we wear.

Nick: Smart. Nice pinstripes, and the sponsor's logo is less obvious than on the home shirt. Now go win at some of the top six in it (except City obviously... That would be a clash...).

Shak: I'm not feeling either top this season. The away kit is like a training top and I don't like the pinstripe chevrons on the home kit. Nowhere near as nice looking as last season's. The sponsor tag line ruins it even more. 3/10 for both, for me.

Adrian: Yes I do quite like that, though being a traditionalist I like Villa in white away from home and like the 1957 Cup final I would like to have seen claret stripes on it. Whether they be pinstripes or broader ones but on the whole not bad.

Nei6: It seems to be sponsorship before anything else, great shirt, but the "search, drive, smile" spoils it, I would have definitely bought one otherwise.