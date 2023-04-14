Cristian Stellini says Tottenham will protect Richarlison as the Brazil international returns from injury.

Richarlison, 25, has not played since 18 March when he managed five minutes in a draw at Southampton.

Having worked back from hamstring issues he is now ready for action again.

"We have to take care with Richy. To give him training and the right timing to play. To not take risks," Tottenham's acting head coach said ahead of Bournemouth's visit this weekend.

"He's not the only one who wants to be on the pitch every time. Every player wants to be on the pitch.

"Sometimes they hide their condition to try to play, to have one possibility to score, to do something good.

"But now when you live experience like Richarlison this season, maybe they can grow in their mindset. I hope that Richy understands that we are taking care of him."