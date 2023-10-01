We asked for your views after Scotland beat Romania 84-0

Liam: Very good result, Darcy and Hamish were phenomenal, but the poor handling will cost us against top tier opposition - such as next week against Ireland.

Gordon: Great win for us Scots, but again two red cards, which are given as yellow and not upgraded. What is going wrong with the bunker system? Surely if referee defers to bunker, it should be red and downgraded by bunker! That said, we left another 21 points out there and hope it doesn't come home to roost. Massive game next week, we can do it.

Archie: Lovely, fast running rugby is why I love this Scotland team. The fact we kept the intensity up throughout, apart from one tiny passage in the game, rather than slowing after half-time was fantastic. Have to keep a lid on it but bring on Ireland!

David: Thought the attitude of the team was spot on, had a real point to prove. Still too many handling errors and penalties given away, which they really need to cut out for Saturday. Think Hamish definitely needs to start against Ireland, still our best carrier and breaker of tackles. Harris was brilliant too.

Stuart: Good discipline in what was effectively an extended training game but we still left chances out there that we must take against Ireland. Great to see Hamish Watson barnstorming around the pitch! Watson needs to start next weekend.