Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

It's a strange feeling coming away from the Treble winners being disappointed and deflated after a narrow defeat, but that's exactly how myself and most of the Toon army felt on Saturday night.

Losing 1-0 at the Etihad stadium would be considered a decent result for the majority of Premier League sides. However, Eddie Howe's black and white army have high hopes this season, especially after the opening weekend demolition of Aston Villa. Heading to Manchester there was a real sense of optimism that for the first time in 20 years we could actually get a result there. City had just played a couple of days prior and the fact they were missing key players such as Kevin De Bruyne gave hope to the travelling Geordies.

Then Phil Foden stepped up, proved his worth and stole the show.

The disappointment for me is that Newcastle never really laid a glove on Guardiola's side. I think we showed them too much respect. It felt like the Carabao Cup final again. Coming up against the biggest and best teams who weren't actually at their best and Newcastle not capitalising - not going for it, not having the confidence or belief to strike, no intensity or velocity.

Is this a mentality hurdle? It's one we must get over if we are wanting to take that next step, reach that next level and compete with the elite. The Champions League is in fact just around the corner...