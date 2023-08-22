Pat Riddell, The Famous Club, external

The Brennan Johnson debate has been going on all summer. Linked with Brentford, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and now Chelsea, the 22-year-old is seemingly a man in demand. Although, it appears the club is holding out for (a not unreasonable) £50m.

For my money, which is nowhere near enough, he should stay. Nottingham Forest struggled for goals last season; Johnson scored 10 and assisted three in all competitions. His pace, quality and assurance on the ball has been key to how we play for two seasons now.

Admittedly, we've found ways of playing without him recently. But as one of the most promising players in the Premier League, as well our lack of other attacking options in the squad, I think it suits him as much as it does us to stay Michael Olise faced a similar dilemma and decided to remain at Crystal Palace, despite Chelsea's interest.

Selling your best players is generally a part of football, unless you're in the Champions League. And we're no more immune to that than anyone, particularly with Financial Fair Play. But staying in the Premier League is our most urgent issue this season.

Next summer, when he's a more rounded player and we remain in the top flight, taking a big sum and reinvesting in one or two replacements is a better option. Because unless we strengthen rather than weaken this squad, scoring goals could still be a problem.