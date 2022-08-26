Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he is "enjoying" the challenge of building a new group of players but is looking forward to the "distraction" of the transfer window ending.

The Blues have picked up four points from their opening three games and were beaten 3-0 at Leeds last weekend.

But Tuchel is still positive about the season, saying: "I think you focus on what you have and not on what you don’t have.

"I love the group and we speak a lot about the transfer window - the good thing is when it closes you know this is your group and there is no more distraction for the players, who may not know if they have an offer.

"Their position is clear after 1 September and that will help build a strong group.

"Of course I am enjoying the challenge to build a new group and being in the Premier League."