Cameron eyes top six for unfancied Dundee

Lyall Cameron believes Dundee can not only belie their "reputation" for going straight back down after promotion to the Scottish Premiership but aim for a top-six finish.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored his side's equaliser as they rescued a point at home to Motherwell on Saturday in their league season opener.

But he points out "it chucked it down the whole game" - conditions that did not give Dundee the chance to show their full potential.

"We know we can still play better than that," Cameron told BBC Scotland. "We just need to take the positives. We came back, we could have won the game - we hit the post twice in the second half. So we were unlucky.

"A lot of people are expecting us to go down. I get that - the last couple of times we've been up, we've gone straight back down, so the reputation's there.

"But I think we've got a strong team and I don't see why we can aim as high as we can. Top six should be the aim for being optimistic, so we'll see what happens.

"There's always a benefit from being the underdog and that's where we are this season. Nobody expects much from us and hopefully we can prove them wrong."