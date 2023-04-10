New Leicester City manager Dean Smith believes keeping the club in the Premier League is "very much achievable".

The 52-year-old has been named Foxes manager until the end of the season and has eight league games to try and escape relegation.

The former Aston Villa and Norwich boss said: "I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season.

"The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.

"Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week. Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world.

"I know we’ll be well supported by our travelling fans. We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points."