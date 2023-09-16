Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Key stats

Nine of Liverpool’s 13 points in the Premier League this season have come from behind, the most of any side in 2023-24, with Liverpool winning all three of their league matches in which they fell 1-0 behind this season.

Wolves lost a Premier League home game in which they scored first for the first time since March 2022 against Leeds, ending their run of 12 such matches unbeaten (W10 D2).

Mo Salah (139 goals, 62 assists) became only the second player to reach 200 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool, after Steven Gerrard (120 goals, 92 assists).

Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan has scored as many goals in five Premier League appearances this season as he managed in 27 last term (3).

Pedro Neto has four assists for Wolves in the Premier League this season – that’s more than any player managed in the entirety of last season in the competition for the club.