Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Everton's Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, but a £20m offer that also included winger Steven Bergwijn moving the other way has been rejected by the Toffees. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Spurs are now ready to seal a £100m deal with Everton for both Richarlison and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon. (Sun), external

Middlesbrough are growing frustrated at Tottenham stalling on a deal for England Under-21 right-back Djed Spence and that could open the door for Nottingham Forest to sign the 21-year-old who helped them get promoted to the Premier League last season. (Football League World), external

