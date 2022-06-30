'Please let us have the red and white stripes back'

Southampton say their new shirt stands out - but it's got mixed responses from Saints fans.

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: Very similar to the 80s kit we had when Keegan joined. Not keen on it. It's not red and white stripes.

Dave: A big no to this look in any case, unless it miraculously inspires better performances.

Caelan: Definitely better than the last couple of seasons. Southampton having a nice kit, signing players, new owners. This club's getting back on the right track. Giving the fans what they want this summer!

Brett: Well, that’s saved me spending £50-60 this year.

Chris: I think its a bold design. Has the look of a classic Ajax strip.

Kit: Not sure how an item of clothing can mark a new direction for the club but looks nice nonetheless. Key question for me will be whether it will be nice enough to tempt Broja to sign for us.

Lee: Not impressed, Ajax replica shirt. Too much white.

Ian: Please let us have the red and white stripes back.

