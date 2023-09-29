Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch says he "feels great" after his first month with the club.

The 21 year-old, who joined Jurgen Klopp's side on transfer deadline day, has played four games for the Reds so far, registering two assists.

"I am very happy to be here and it’s now a month already, so it feels great," Gravenberch told Liverpool's official website.

"If I am honest, the team is very good with each other and they give me a warm welcome. When I need something I can ask them and they will help me with it.

"When I walked outside, you hear 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' and it feels special, you know, when you go on the pitch. It’s such a good feeling to go into the game. It’s special to be here and it gave me a good feeling as well."

Gravenberch spoke about the work he's been putting in with the coaching staff to get up to speed with the Premier League.

"I have to learn a little bit the system from the coach [and] what he wants from me, but when I look to the games that I played I think it goes well and we can grow on that," he said.

“I think counter-pressing is the thing that he [the manager] wants to put inside of me, inside of my head [to] directly think of it, so I think counter-pressing is the [main] thing.

"I think in England it’s more physical and the intensity is also a lot higher than where I came from.

"Also for me, like against Leicester City, they are a Championship team but of course they came from the Premier League, and you see the intensity that they are playing with. That’s the thing to adapt to, so we are working on it.

"Especially for me, last season I didn’t play so much so that’s the thing that I have to adapt with."

