Hibernian 0-0 Dundee: Analysis

Kenny Crawford, BBC Sport Scotland

It’s been a solid start to Nick Montgomery’s reign in Leith, with one win and two draws in the Premiership, and guiding the Hibees to a League Cup semi-final.

The former Scotland under-21 midfielder will probably feel his side should’ve taken all three points here, and certainly had enough chances to do so.

But a mixture of profligacy, an impressive Dundee showing and some fine goalkeeping from Trevor Carson prevented that from being the case.

Dylan Vente, Martin Boyle, Adam Le Fondre, Elie Youan and Christian Doidge to name a few, Hibs are spoilt for choice in many ways with firepower, but sometimes the ball just doesn’t hit the back of the net.