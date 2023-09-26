'Livi barely laid a glove on 10-man Celtic'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

In past seasons we’ve had a terrific record against Celtic and with the visitors having a tricky European away game earlier in the week there was a bit of optimism around this fixture. Maybe it was blind hope, but I felt we may nick something.

For the most part it was a fairly even game with both teams having good chances. Then Joe Hart ruined our game plan by getting sent off and Celtic stepped up a gear. To be fair, for a couple of goals we were the victims of our own demise. The manager made some positive changes and threw on forward players, adopting a more attacking approach, but it didn’t work and we barely laid a glove on the visitors.

When you’re 2-0 down against a quality side like Celtic it’s hard to claw your way back into the game even if they have 10 men. They may have been a man down but you wouldn’t have noticed with the running their forward players do. We may not get a better chance to beat Celtic, so this one was disappointing.

What was pleasing is the full stands. Loads of clubs have cut back on Old Firm visitors’ tickets. I’m fine with giving away the three stands. Its makes for a cracking atmosphere and the cash it brings in could be a lifeline for us.