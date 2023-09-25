Kennedy eyes second chance with Killie at Hampden

Matty Kennedy is determined to get a second chance with Kilmarnock at Hampden 11 years after his League Cup final near miss.

The winger was only 18 when the Ayrshire side beat Celtic in the 2012 showpiece, but he was already a first-team regular.

However, the Northern Ireland international missed out on the match-day squad and left for Everton later that year.

Having rejoined Kilmarnock from Aberdeen, the 28-year-old hopes to help his side overcome Heart of Midlothian in Tuesday's quarter-final at Rugby Park.

"I started the game before in the league at Inverness and I was in the shape in the build-up to the final," he recalls.

"Kenny Shiels pulled me before the match day before he named the team and said I wasn't going to be involved in the team. I thought I would be on the bench and then I wasn't.

"As a young boy, I was gutted, but it was a good experience for me. I was in the stand and then on the bus afterwards. It makes me hungry to be involved more if we do win silverware.

"I would like to try and make that right for me personally, to be involved with a winning trophy for Kilmarnock.

"It does make you hungry, being so close myself. Friends and family are all from here, they used to take me to training, so if I was to win silverware, I would love to do it at Kilmarnock."