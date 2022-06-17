Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who is out of contract at Rangers and weighing up his future, has been offered a two-year deal by a club in the United Arab Emirates. (Sun), external

Aston Villa have avoided Fifa stepping in to solve the transfer fee row by paying £350,00 to sign 16-year-old Rangers striker Rory Wilson. (Daily Record), external

Croatia defender Niko Katic will return to Rangers this summer after Hadjuk Split pulled out of a deal to sign the 25-year-old following his loan spell last season. (Glasgow Times), external

Norwegian striker Erik Botheim - available on a free after ripping up his contract at Russian club Krasnodar - has been watched by Rangers and is on the Ibrox club's signing shortlist. (Football Scotland), external

Hibs are keen to sign Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Kyle McClelland, who is a free agent after leaving Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News), external