Kilmarnock have announced ex-player James Fowler has departed his post as head of football operations "by reason of voluntary redundancy, following a restructure".

The former Rugby Park captain, who made 460 appearances for the club, returned to the Ayrshire side in 2019.

"I was delighted to see the club regain our Premiership status," Fowler said. "I look forward to what the future holds for Killie.

"I would to thank the board for the opportunity and I’m confident that the team will succeed under the guidance of Derek [McInnes] and his backroom staff."