Liverpool extend Standard Chartered sponsorship

Liverpool have extended their sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered, with the company set to remain as the Reds' main shirt sponsor until the 2026-27 season.

The five-year extension, which is expected to see Liverpool make in excess of £200m according to reports, external, will take their time sponsoring the club to 17 years.

Standard Chartered are just one of five companies to have sponsored Liverpool's shirt, along with Hitachi, Candy, Crown Paints and Carlsberg.