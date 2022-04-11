Liverpool 'togetherness' down to Klopp

Liverpool showed tremendous "team spirit, camaraderie and togetherness" to come from behind twice at Manchester City, according to former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

In a game the Reds "could not afford to lose", Reo-Coker praised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for going all out to win, and said their resilience was testament to the manager.

"Liverpool needed to win or get a point as if they'd lost they would have felt like the title race was over," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The character and strength they showed to come back twice against City - Klopp deserves a lot of credit for that."

The two sides face each other again next Saturday, this time at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final, and Reo-Coker is backing Liverpool to make the final.

"Liverpool have already taken care of their business in the Champions League so their game with Benfica on Wednesday is much easier than City's at Atletico," he said.

"I think they will be a bit more relaxed and will win in the FA Cup."

