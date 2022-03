Arsenal are looking at Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and have held background talks with the 22-year-old's Uruguay international's agent. (Express), external

France defender William Saliba, who is on loan at Marseille from Arsenal, says his future depends on talks with the Gunners. The 20-year-old has a contract until 2024 with the London club. (RMC Sport, via Goal), external

