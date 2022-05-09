Tottenham's draw at Liverpool on Saturday was "the perfect coaching performance from Antonio Conte", according to former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Woodgate praised the Italian's tactics as they became the first Premier League team to avoid defeat at Anfield since October.

"They were so well drilled," he said. "It was a perfect coaching performance.

"On the sidelines, he has so much emotion and so much passion for his players. I have watched Emerson Royal have bad games this season but he and Ryan Sessegnon were terrific."

Ex-Republic of Ireland and Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly agreed. "Their defence was so resolute," he said.

"Going to Anfield was never going to be easy and now it's all about the game with Arsenal on Thursday.

"It's going to be absolutely huge."

