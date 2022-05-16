Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton fans may find it difficult to think of the positives right now. They had a chance on Sunday to secure their Premier League status but couldn’t take the opportunity.

They will also look to another contentious decision that didn’t go their way – Richarlison denied a penalty at one end, and seconds later Jarrad Branthwaite is sent off at the other. This seems to be what happens when you are down near the bottom of the table.

But this is no time to dwell on such things. They’ve gone, in the past, and the only thing Everton can do now is get set for Thursday and think of the future, because the future is still in Everton’s hands. Beating Crystal Palace will require a top performance, but with the home supporters sure to play a huge part yet again, the Blues have another big chance at Goodison to breathe with ease once more.

It’s a chance they must take this time, otherwise it’s Arsenal away on the final day – not ideal when you might need something.

Michael Keane could be fit for Thursday, which is just as well given Branthwaite’s suspension. Dominic Calvert-Lewin got a full game under his belt and with the slightest of touches even got a goal.

These are the things that can turn a half empty glass into a half full one. Easier said than done but it’s about staying calm and staying confident because the escape route remains open to Frank Lampard’s men.